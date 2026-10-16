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    He clicked a fake link on X and lost $803,000 in crypto - Dubai court traced it and ordered $468,332 back

    The Virtual Assets Crimes Unit tracked stolen cryptocurrency through a series of decentralised wallet swaps until it reached the defendant’s registered trading account. Here’s how the case unfolded

    By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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    The wallet owner promptly notified Dubai Police, and the Virtual Assets Crimes Unit took over tracking the digital movement of the stolen currencies. File photograph

    The wallet owner promptly notified Dubai Police, and the Virtual Assets Crimes Unit took over tracking the digital movement of the stolen currencies. File photograph

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