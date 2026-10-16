He clicked a fake link on X and lost $803,000 in crypto - Dubai court traced it and ordered $468,332 back
The Virtual Assets Crimes Unit tracked stolen cryptocurrency through a series of decentralised wallet swaps until it reached the defendant’s registered trading account. Here’s how the case unfolded
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The wallet owner promptly notified Dubai Police, and the Virtual Assets Crimes Unit took over tracking the digital movement of the stolen currencies. File photograph
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