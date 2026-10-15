Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of 14th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport as entries surge 400%
Award recognises sustainable mobility initiatives spanning clean energy, safety, inclusivity, artificial intelligence and student innovationEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, honoured institutions, entities and individuals who won the 14th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST).
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