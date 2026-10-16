Next edition of Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders set for 12–14 October 2027
Mohammad Al Gergawi announces Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai on 12–14 October 2027, highlighting UAE–World Economic Forum partnership to shape future pathways and solutions to global challengesEmirates247
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His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Principal Chairman of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders. (WAM)
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