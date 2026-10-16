Next edition of Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders set for 12–14 October 2027

Abu Dhabi court dismisses employee’s AED448,353 claim over forged cheques

UAE weather: Rain forecast for the next five days, starting this afternoon in Fujairah and Kalba

British entrepreneur Simon Squibb won $1 million at a Dubai summit - now he's helping other people's dreams come true

UAE steps up efforts to combat hunger, enhance food security regionally, globally

He clicked a fake link on X and lost $803,000 in crypto - Dubai court traced it and ordered $468,332 back