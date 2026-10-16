Sharjah Police secure assets of companies valued at AED65 billion, arrest 33 suspects from 12 nationalities
The operation resulted in the dismantling of four interconnected international criminal networks specialising in organised digital crimes, money laundering through virtual assets, digital wallet theft, online fraud and extortion, and other crimesWAM
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The complex cross-border security operation is globally known as "END OF THE BATTLE”. Picture credit: WAM
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