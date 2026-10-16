Home UAE Sharjah Police secure assets of companies valued at AED65 billion, arrest 33 suspects from 12 nationalities

Sharjah Police secure assets of companies valued at AED65 billion, arrest 33 suspects from 12 nationalities

The operation resulted in the dismantling of four interconnected international criminal networks specialising in organised digital crimes, money laundering through virtual assets, digital wallet theft, online fraud and extortion, and other crimes

WAM

Published: 16 October 2026, 00:06 (UAE) 12 min read Share