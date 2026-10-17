UAE childhood vaccination guide: How to prepare your child, ease their fear and why the MMR-autism link is false
The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority outlines seven tips for helping children overcome vaccine anxiety and confirms that the MMR vaccine does not cause autism. Here’s everything parents need to know
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The authorities highlighted the crucial role of family members, especially older siblings, in providing support and encouragement. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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