Home UAE UAE childhood vaccination guide: How to prepare your child, ease their fear and why the MMR-autism link is false

UAE childhood vaccination guide: How to prepare your child, ease their fear and why the MMR-autism link is false

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority outlines seven tips for helping children overcome vaccine anxiety and confirms that the MMR vaccine does not cause autism. Here’s everything parents need to know

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 17 October 2026, 03:47 (UAE) 3 min read Share