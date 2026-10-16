UAE health experts warn: Shopping addiction is a real disorder - and social media is making it worse
Clinical psychologists say compulsive buying shares traits with addiction, with social comparisons online among the main triggers. Here’s how to recognise it and when to seek help
Compulsive buying may be related to trying to relieve stress, boredom, or difficult feelings, which necessitates consulting specialists if it becomes difficult to control or causes financial or psychological damage. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash