Home UAE UAE health experts warn: Shopping addiction is a real disorder - and social media is making it worse

UAE health experts warn: Shopping addiction is a real disorder - and social media is making it worse

Clinical psychologists say compulsive buying shares traits with addiction, with social comparisons online among the main triggers. Here’s how to recognise it and when to seek help

By Ahmed Abed Published: 16 October 2026, 02:25 (UAE) Updated: 16 October 2026, 02:48 (UAE) 4 min read Share