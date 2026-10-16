UAE rain warning: Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to slow down, stay away from wadis and put the phone down
With rainfall expected in the coming days, authorities warn of reduced visibility, wet road skidding and flash flood risks near wadis. Here’s the full list of safe driving guidelinesEmirates247
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They authorities emphasised the importance of checking weather conditions before setting out, reducing speed, and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles to ensure the safety of all road users. File photograph
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