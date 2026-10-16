Home UAE UAE rain warning: Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to slow down, stay away from wadis and put the phone down

UAE rain warning: Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to slow down, stay away from wadis and put the phone down

With rainfall expected in the coming days, authorities warn of reduced visibility, wet road skidding and flash flood risks near wadis. Here’s the full list of safe driving guidelines

Emirates247

Published: 16 October 2026, 22:04 (UAE) 1 min read Share