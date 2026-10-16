Home UAE UAE ranks third in the world for lifestyle in 2026, and tops every country on tax

UAE ranks third in the world for lifestyle in 2026, and tops every country on tax

The Nomad Capitalist Lifestyle Index places the UAE just 0.74 points behind Monaco, with a perfect 96-point tax score that outperforms all 63 destinations in the ranking - the only Gulf state to make the list

By Mustafa Darwish Published: 16 October 2026, 20:51 (UAE) 3 min read Share