UAE ranks third in the world for lifestyle in 2026, and tops every country on tax
The Nomad Capitalist Lifestyle Index places the UAE just 0.74 points behind Monaco, with a perfect 96-point tax score that outperforms all 63 destinations in the ranking - the only Gulf state to make the list
By Mustafa Darwish3 min read
Share
The UAE ranked third globally in the Nomad Capitalist Lifestyle Index 2026, which included 63 destinations, scoring 73.15 out of 100 points. File photograph
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: