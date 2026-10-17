UAE road safety warning: Pedestrians on phones, slow crossers and speeding scooters are causing near-miss accidents

Dubai Design Week is back for its 12th edition: Here are the highlights you don’t want to miss

UAE childhood vaccination guide: How to prepare your child, ease their fear and why the MMR-autism link is false

UAE Supreme Court acquits doctor after patient denies she performed cosmetic procedure that caused facial disfigurement

Magnitude 1.6 earthquake recorded off coast of Dibba Al Fujairah

UAE rain warning: Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to slow down, stay away from wadis and put the phone down