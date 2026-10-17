UAE road safety warning: Pedestrians on phones, slow crossers and speeding scooters are causing near-miss accidents
Drivers and Abu Dhabi Police warn that jaywalking, distracted crossing and e-scooter users rushing pedestrian crossings at speed are creating dangerous situations; the fine for illegal crossing is Dh400
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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Scene from a real accident: a car hits two pedestrians as they cross the road. Picture credit: Supplied
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