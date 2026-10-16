UAE steps up efforts to combat hunger, enhance food security regionally, globally

British entrepreneur Simon Squibb won $1 million at a Dubai summit - now he's helping other people's dreams come true

He clicked a fake link on X and lost $803,000 in crypto - Dubai court traced it and ordered $468,332 back

Dubai rents are falling for new tenants but rising for those renewing: What 2026 data shows

UAE health experts warn: Shopping addiction is a real disorder - and social media is making it worse

Sharjah Police secure assets of companies valued at AED65 billion, arrest 33 suspects from 12 nationalities