UAE steps up efforts to combat hunger, enhance food security regionally, globally
These efforts were reflected in a range of initiatives throughout 2026, including humanitarian campaigns, international partnerships to expand nutrition programmes, and innovative projectsWAM
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A scene from the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, launched with support from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation. Picture credit: WAM
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