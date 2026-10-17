Home UAE UAE Supreme Court acquits doctor after patient denies she performed cosmetic procedure that caused facial disfigurement

UAE Supreme Court acquits doctor after patient denies she performed cosmetic procedure that caused facial disfigurement

The Federal Supreme Court ruled that the patient’s own testimony, denying the doctor performed the procedure and failing to recognise her, invalidated the medical liability committee’s finding of error

By Ahmed Abed Published: 17 October 2026, 03:26 (UAE) 3 min read Share