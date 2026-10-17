UAE Supreme Court acquits doctor after patient denies she performed cosmetic procedure that caused facial disfigurement
The Federal Supreme Court ruled that the patient’s own testimony, denying the doctor performed the procedure and failing to recognise her, invalidated the medical liability committee’s finding of error
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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The case file revealed that the patient categorically denied in her testimony that the doctor in question had performed the operation, and that another doctor had performed it. File photograph
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