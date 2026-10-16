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    UAE weather: Rain forecast for the next five days, starting this afternoon in Fujairah and Kalba

    Temperatures ease to the mid-30s, while fog builds overnight in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

    Sanya Nayeem
    2 min read
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    The NCM expects humidity to build up by night time, and tomorrow morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a high probability of fog or mist formation in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

    The NCM expects humidity to build up by night time, and tomorrow morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a high probability of fog or mist formation in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

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