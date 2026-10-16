Astronomers discover first green star: White Dwarf WD J1330+6435 turns green after eating planet debris

Astronomers discover the first real green star, a white dwarf 280 light-years away glowing after ingesting rocky planetary debris that altered its sodium-rich atmosphere

An artist's impression of the cool white dwarf star WDJ1330 6435, which has accreted sodium-rich rocky material from its planetary system into its atmosphere, and the star's immense atmospheric density causes the sodium to absorb light over broad range of yellow, orange and red wavelengths, giving it a ghostly green appearance, in a handout image released on October 14, 2026. (Mark A. Garlick/University of Warwick/Handout via Reuters)