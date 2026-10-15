What is the 'hospital of the popes' where Leo is recovering from surgery?

Discover Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the “hospital of the popes,” where Pope Leo is recovering after lung cancer surgery

A sign that reads "Hematology greets the Pope!" placed under a window of a clinic of Gemelli Hospital, near the statue of John Paul II, after the Vatican said Pope Leo had been diagnosed with lung cancer following surgery to remove part of his right lung, in Rome, Italy, October 15, 2026. (Reuters)