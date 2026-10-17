Oregon school shooting: How a driver, a dad and a teacher tried to stop the shooter
The entire series of events spanned just a few minutes. Police arrived quickly, just before Giamanco shot the boy, Griffin John II. The boy had about 44 more unused rounds.Associated Press
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People place flowers at a makeshift memorial on the other side of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP)
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