Home World Oregon school shooting: How a driver, a dad and a teacher tried to stop the shooter

Oregon school shooting: How a driver, a dad and a teacher tried to stop the shooter

The entire series of events spanned just a few minutes. Police arrived quickly, just before Giamanco shot the boy, Griffin John II. The boy had about 44 more unused rounds.

Associated Press

Published: 17 October 2026, 10:32 (UAE) 3 min read Share