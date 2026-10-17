Oregon school shooting: How a driver, a dad and a teacher tried to stop the shooter

    Emirates 24|7
    Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 12:46 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    7 cybersecurity tips from Dubai Police to protect yourself online, and how to report if something goes wrongDubai Police uncovers fake driving licence scheme exploiting international exchange agreementsWant to change your car’s colour in Dubai? You need this permit first – here’s how to apply for Dh120Dubai Police Cyber Guardian challenge: Find 10 hidden threats on eCrime Hub and win from Friday to SundayFired while on leave? These are your rights as per the UAE Labour LawDubai truck movement restrictions: Full list of roads, ban timings and exemptionsUAE Golden Visa nomination letter: What it is, who needs one and how to apply via the ICPAbu Dhabi MAWAQiF parking guide 2026: Zones, fees, permits and payment methods explainedHow to apply for a UAE Golden Visa in 2026: Step-by-step guide, documents, fees and processing timesUAE job offer: How long do you have to enter the country after your work permit is issued?12 different types of UAE work permits: All you need to knowUAE home internet and landline connection: How to apply, documents required and costsDubai patient transfer service: Book a non-emergency ambulance via DubaiNow - fees, eligibility and stepsDubai bikers Piston Kings turn grief into compassion: A special ride for Maya to help rescued dogsUAE Blue Content Creators Programme 2026: How to apply, who can join and what you’ll learnUAE Golden Visa eligibility: Check if you qualify in minutes using the ICP’s free online toolDubai night markets are back: Free entry, food, shopping and family fun until 2amAbu Dhabi’s winter events calendar: Every major event from October to early 2027, and what’s new this seasonDubai's SME Learning Hub: Access free business courses, templates and tools for entrepreneursDubai’s new colour-coded street signs across 186 areas: Where will the changes begin?
    World

    Oregon school shooting: How a driver, a dad and a teacher tried to stop the shooter

    The entire series of events spanned just a few minutes. Police arrived quickly, just before Giamanco shot the boy, Griffin John II. The boy had about 44 more unused rounds.

    Associated PressAssociated Press
    3 min read
    Share
    People place flowers at a makeshift memorial on the other side of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP)

    People place flowers at a makeshift memorial on the other side of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP)

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    India's 'cockroach' movement founder Dipke arrested after detention

    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan's Balochistan province