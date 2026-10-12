Saudi Arabia extends suspension of operations at Riyadh airport

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Authorities say the suspension remains in place while safety and operational readiness checks are completed

The authority did not specify a date for the resumption of operations.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the extension of the suspension of operations at Riyadh airport.

In a statement, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said that operational activities at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh would remain suspended while the necessary procedures are completed to verify the safety of the airport's facilities and its operational readiness.

The authority did not specify a date for the resumption of operations.