UAE at UN Security Council: Calls for full Gaza ceasefire plan, condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
The UAE also urged a halt to Israeli escalation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and rejected any violation of Syrian territorial integrityEmirates247
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The UAE reiterated its support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its authority over all of its territory. It also reaffirmed its rejection of any violation of Syrian sovereignty. File photograph
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