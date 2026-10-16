Home World UAE at UN Security Council: Calls for full Gaza ceasefire plan, condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

UAE at UN Security Council: Calls for full Gaza ceasefire plan, condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The UAE also urged a halt to Israeli escalation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and rejected any violation of Syrian territorial integrity

Emirates247

Published: 16 October 2026, 22:00 (UAE) 1 min read Share