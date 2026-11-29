Abu Dhabi regulator proposes guidelines to protect customer funds in DeFi transactions
ADGM consultation sets out risk controls for smart contracts, digital wallets and blockchain transactions as November 30 deadline approaches
By Amal Al-Minshawi3 min read
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The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) released the proposed guidelines as part of Consultation Paper No. 5 of 2026, setting November 30 as the deadline for comments from institutions and specialists before reviewing and issuing the guidelines in final form.
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