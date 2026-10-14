Dubai Business Forum – China strengthens trade and investment ties between Dubai and China
The forum in Shenzhen brought together Dubai Chambers’ largest-ever overseas business delegation and more than 850 Chinese investors and business leadersEmirates247
5 min read
Share
Held under the theme ‘Momentum at Scale: Accelerating Shared Success’, the forum was organised by Dubai Chambers, with the Shenzhen Chamber of International Commerce and the China Chamber of International Commerce Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce serving as supporting partners.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: