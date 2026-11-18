Dubai Future Week showcases drones for cargo, firefighting and delivery
Advanced mobility technologies on display include heavy-lift drones, autonomous cargo vehicles and aerial delivery solutions.
By Sarah Al-Kuwari2 min read
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The Anan drone was manufactured in Dubai for transporting heavy cargo. Both its electric and hybrid versions have a payload capacity of 200 kilograms and a cruising speed of 100 kilometres per hour.
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Keeta drone demonstrated how packages can be picked up and dropped using a crane equipped with a self-releasing hook