England favourite to win tri-series in Pakistan also featuring Sri Lanka
All three nations have directly qualified for next year’s World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and NamibiaAssociated Press
3 min read
Share
England's captain Harry Brook, left, Pakistan's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, second right, Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis, right, and a representative of main sponsor pose for photograph with Tri-Nation one-day international series, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: