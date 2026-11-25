Champions League: PSG, Bayern to begin quest without star players
Two of the favorites to win this season's Champions League will have to cope without their star players for some timeAssociated Press
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Bayern Munich's players take part in a team training session at the club's training facility on Säbener Straße, Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, ahead of their Champions League soccer group stage match against Lille on Nov. 25. (AP)
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