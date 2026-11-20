Home SPORTS A quiet reformer takes on Infantino: Tashima stays in the FIFA race

A quiet reformer takes on Infantino: Tashima stays in the FIFA race

Kohzo Tashima is going against the endorsement of the 47-member Asian Football Confederation, which last month in Tokyo pledged support for Infantino.

Associated Press

Published: 20 November 2026, 14:54 (UAE) 3 min read Share