A quiet reformer takes on Infantino: Tashima stays in the FIFA race
Kohzo Tashima is going against the endorsement of the 47-member Asian Football Confederation, which last month in Tokyo pledged support for Infantino.Associated Press
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Kozo Tashima, Honorary President of the Japan Football Association, speaks during a press conference at Prince Takamado Memorial JFA YUME Field in Chiba, Japan, on November 20, 2026, after announcing his candidacy for the FIFA presidency in 2027. (Reuters)
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