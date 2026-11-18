Free courts across Dubai Fitness Challenge’s three 30x30 Fitness Villages are giving residents and visitors more opportunities to try the fast-growing sport

Combining elements of tennis and squash, the fast-paced, accessible sport has attracted a growing community of players across the UAE, reflected in the increasing number of courts across the country. According to the International Padel Federation, the UAE is home to almost 1,000 padel courts and reportedly has more than 250,000 fans of the sport each year. Picture used for illustrative purpose.