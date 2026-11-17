Home SPORTS Irish boxer Lee Reeves dies three months after Dublin title fight injury

Irish boxer Lee Reeves dies three months after Dublin title fight injury

Reeves was hospitalized after being knocked out by compatriot Gary Cully in the 10th and final round of their Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic super-lightweight title fight on Aug. 1.

Associated Press

Published: 17 November 2026, 14:14 (UAE) 1 min read Share