Irish boxer Lee Reeves dies three months after Dublin title fight injury
Reeves was hospitalized after being knocked out by compatriot Gary Cully in the 10th and final round of their Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic super-lightweight title fight on Aug. 1.Associated Press
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Reeves was carried from the ring on a stretcher after receiving initial treatment after being knocked out by compatriot Gary Cully. (Photo courtesy of @LimerickCouncil)
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