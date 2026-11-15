Tyrrell Hatton wins DP World Tour Championship in Dubai as Rory McIlroy claims eighth Race to Dubai title
Hatton secures his sixth Rolex Series title with a five-shot victory, while McIlroy equals Colin Montgomerie’s recordEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned England’s Tyrrell Hatton winner of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.
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