Home SPORTS Dubai Sports Council announces third edition of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Sports Education School

Dubai Sports Council announces third edition of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Sports Education School

Participation this year is not subject to any classification and is open to all public and private schools in Dubai, ensuring equal opportunities while encouraging new schools to join the initiative

Emirates247

Published: 10 November 2026, 16:08 (UAE) 5 min read Share