Dubai Sports Council announces third edition of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Order of Merit for Sports Education School
Participation this year is not subject to any classification and is open to all public and private schools in Dubai, ensuring equal opportunities while encouraging new schools to join the initiativeEmirates247
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The new evaluation cycle highlights leadership concepts that are consistent with the values of the Dubai Sports Council, with a focus on promoting peace, tolerance, and sportsmanship. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.
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