India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career
The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision to end test career in a video posted on social media on the anniversary of his first test appearance.Reuters
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FILE PHOTO: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Australia's David Warner during the second Test match between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on February 17, 2023.(Reuters)
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