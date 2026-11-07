Home SPORTS India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

India's Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 tests after making ⁠a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision to end test career in a video posted on social media on the anniversary of ‌his first test appearance.

Reuters

Published: 7 November 2026, 09:57 (UAE) Updated: 7 November 2026, 10:08 (UAE) 1 min read Share