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    Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026 champions

    Third edition draws record attendance of more than 35,000 spectators at Hamdan Sports Complex

    Emirates247Emirates247
    3 min read
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    His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger champions of the third edition of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026, held under his patronage at Hamdan Sports Complex.

    His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger champions of the third edition of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026, held under his patronage at Hamdan Sports Complex.

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