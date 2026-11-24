Home SPORTS Morocco to pursue all legal avenues after CAS overturns decision and restores Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations title

Morocco to pursue all legal avenues after CAS overturns decision and restores Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations title

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation says it was surprised by the ruling, which reversed CAF's 3-0 award to Morocco and left Senegal's 1-0 win in the final intact

Emirates247

Published: 24 November 2026, 21:51 (UAE) 1 min read Share