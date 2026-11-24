Morocco to pursue all legal avenues after CAS overturns decision and restores Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations title
The Royal Moroccan Football Federation says it was surprised by the ruling, which reversed CAF's 3-0 award to Morocco and left Senegal's 1-0 win in the final intactEmirates247
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The referee upheld the result that the match ended on the field, as Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time, in the final held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. File photograph
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