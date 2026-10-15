Home UAE Guide Abu Dhabi MAWAQiF parking guide 2026: Zones, fees, permits and payment methods explained

Abu Dhabi MAWAQiF parking guide 2026: Zones, fees, permits and payment methods explained

Standard parking costs Dh2 per hour, premium costs Dh3. Here’s when parking is free, how to get a resident permit and how to pay via the Darb app, SMS or the new AI-powered multi-storey system

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 15 October 2026, 08:40 (UAE) 5 min read Share