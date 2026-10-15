Abu Dhabi MAWAQiF parking guide 2026: Zones, fees, permits and payment methods explained
Standard parking costs Dh2 per hour, premium costs Dh3. Here’s when parking is free, how to get a resident permit and how to pay via the Darb app, SMS or the new AI-powered multi-storey systemSanya Nayeem
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MAWAQiF is responsible for managing and organising parking spaces in the emirate, and ensuring a more accessible and less congested city. Picture credit: WAM
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