Abu Dhabi Snap and Report 2026: How to report potholes, broken streetlights and parking issues via TAMM

UAE Guide

The AI-powered feature on the TAMM app automatically reads your photo, identifies the issue and routes it to the right authority. Here's how to use it in under a minute

Residents in Abu Dhabi can report civic issues easily through the government’s official services portal – TAMM – which offers a helpful, artificial intelligence-powered Snap and Report service. Picture credit: TAMM

Dubai: Has a visitor parked in your residential parking zone? Is there a new pothole you want to bring to the authorities’ attention? Did you spot a traffic light malfunctioning in your neighbourhood?

Residents in Abu Dhabi can report these issues, and more, easily through the government’s official services portal – TAMM – which offers a helpful, artificial intelligence-powered Snap and Report service. Here’s how it works.

What is Snap and Report?

TAMM, which means ‘consider it done’ in Arabic, is Abu Dhabi’s unified digital government platform and service ecosystem. At the GITEX Global 2025 event, TAMM launched its Snap and Report service – a feature that permits users to report improvements or share suggestions anytime, anywhere in the capital. The feature allows the community to actively contribute to improving their city’s infrastructure and aesthetics.

Thanks to AI, the process just requires users to snap a picture of the issue – the app handles the rest, filling in details about the problem and even pinpointing the location or address of the problem.

What kinds of issues can I report?

Both complaints and suggestions for non-emergency community issues are welcome through the Snap and Report service, according to TAMM. Here are some examples of issues that can be reported:

Public infrastructure defects: Cracks in pathways, damaged or broken streetlights, and unsafe railings.

Cracks in pathways, damaged or broken streetlights, and unsafe railings. Public works: Broken water pipes, road defects like potholes, and maintenance problems in public spaces.

Broken water pipes, road defects like potholes, and maintenance problems in public spaces. Community and environment hazards: Littering, fallen trees, and safety hazards like flooding or debris blocking the road.

Littering, fallen trees, and safety hazards like flooding or debris blocking the road. General: Transportation-related or parking-related issues and any other non-emergency civic concerns.

How do I use the Snap and Report service?

Reporting an issue is easy via the TAMM app. Follow these steps to do so:

Download the TAMM - Abu Dhabi app via Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Sign in with your UAE PASS.

Take a picture and/or video of the issue through your smartphone.

Select the ‘Snap and Report’ option from the dashboard of the app.

The built-in AI assistant automatically reads, describes and categorises the issue from your photograph. Verify the details and add additional comments.

The AI assistant also gathers address data from location markers in the photograph. Verify this information – if incorrect, you can select the right address from the map provided.

Submit the information.

Your report will be sent to the relevant authorities, and you can track progress right through the app.