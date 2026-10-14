Home UAE Guide How to apply for a UAE Golden Visa in 2026: Step-by-step guide, documents, fees and processing times

How to apply for a UAE Golden Visa in 2026: Step-by-step guide, documents, fees and processing times

From investors and entrepreneurs to content creators, e-sports professionals and nurses, the Golden Visa now covers more categories than ever. Here’s who qualifies, what it costs and how to apply

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 14 October 2026, 18:02 (UAE) 10 min read Share