How to apply for a UAE Golden Visa in 2026: Step-by-step guide, documents, fees and processing times
From investors and entrepreneurs to content creators, e-sports professionals and nurses, the Golden Visa now covers more categories than ever. Here’s who qualifies, what it costs and how to applySanya Nayeem
10 min read
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The Golden Visa is a long-term residency programme that enables eligible foreign nationals to live, work, invest and study in the UAE without a local sponsor. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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