How to buy a special number plate in Dubai: Custom plates, RTA auctions and direct purchase explained

UAE Guide

You can check plate availability and purchase instantly via the RTA app, or bid competitively in live auctions. Here's a step-by-step guide, including fees and where to collect your new plate

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has simplified the process to obtain a special plate number online. Picture credit: RTA/Digital Dubai

Dubai: In Dubai, your vehicle’s number plate doesn’t have to feature a standard mix of numbers. You can commemorate a special date in your life, customise or pick a unique mix of numbers and codes that reflects your personality or a milestone moment in your life.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has simplified the process to obtain a special plate number online. Here’s how it works.

What is a special plate number?

A special plate number is a unique, customised and sometimes low-digit vehicle licence plate number that you can purchase, outside of standard vehicle registration.

How do I purchase a special plate number?

There are two ways to buy a special plate number:

Create your own: You can enquire about your preferred code and combination of numbers through the RTA portal. If it’s available, you can buy it online.

Browse and pick: The RTA holds open auctions, where it offers premium three-, four-, and five-digit vehicle plate codes, to both private and classic vehicle owners. You can browse from the available options and bid for your preferred plate. If approved, your payment will go through and you can collect your new special plate number. There are two ways to participate in an open auction:

Direct purchase: Select this option if you would like to buy a specific plate number immediately at a fixed price, without competing against other buyers. The RTA will have a catalogue of plates available at any given time.

Live open auction: Select this option if you would like to bid competitively against others for a licence plate. The RTA announces open auctions periodically. The prices of plates rise dynamically, and this option requires you to put down a non-refundable participation fee as well as an insurance deposit, before bidding.

How to create a special plate number

If you would like to choose your own combination of code and digits, you can do so via RTA’s website or the RTA Dubai app. Follow these steps to inquire about your preferred special plate number and purchase it, if available:

Visit RTA’s website – rta.ae – or download the RTA Dubai app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Select ‘Services’ and navigate to ‘Vehicles’. Tap on ‘Vehicle Licence Plates’ and select ‘Apply for Purchasing a Special Plate Number’.

If you would like to create your own unique plate number, select ‘Purchase Special Plate Numbers’. Tap ‘Start Now’ and log in using your UAE PASS.

Enter the details of the number plate you would like, including the plate category (such as ‘private’), the plate code, the number of digits and the plate number. You have the option of entering from one to five digits. Select ‘Submit’.

RTA’s database will inform you whether your selected number plate is available for purchase, or if it is already in use by someone else. You will also be able to browse other options, or enter a new combination.

If you have selected a special plate number that is available and ready for purchase, you will be shown the cost of the plate.

Pay the fees to complete the process.

You will instantly receive the receipt and the ownership certificate via SMS and email.

How to participate in an auction to buy a special plate number

If you would like to participate in an open auction, you can do so via RTA’s website, the RTA Dubai app, or the DubaiNow app. Follow these steps to browse the special number plates available and select the one you prefer.

Apply via the RTA’s website or app:

Visit RTA’s website – rta.ae – or download the RTA Dubai app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Select ‘Services’ and navigate to ‘Vehicles’. Tap on ‘Vehicle Licence Plates’ and select ‘Apply for Purchasing a Special Plate Number’.

Now, you can pick from two options:

Direct purchase : Select the ‘Direct Purchase of Auction Special Plate Number’ if you would like to buy a specific plate number immediately at a fixed price, without competing against other buyers.

: Select the ‘Direct Purchase of Auction Special Plate Number’ if you would like to buy a specific plate number immediately at a fixed price, without competing against other buyers. Participate in an open auction : Select the ‘Participate in Open and Electronic Plate Number Auctions’ if you would like to bid competitively against others for a licence plate.

Steps for direct purchase:

Tap ‘Start Now’ and log in using your UAE PASS.

Select ‘Buy New Plate’. View the available plates and select the one you would like to purchase.

Pay the fees and submit your request.

You will receive an ownership certificate and receipt through SMS and email.

Fees :

Plate ownership certificate: Dh100

Plate number price: Depending on the selection

Knowledge and innovation fee: Dh20

VAT: 5%

Steps for participating in an open auction (electronic):

Tap ‘Start Now’ and log in using your UAE PASS.

Select ‘Subscribe to Auction’. View the auction details, and agree to the terms and conditions. Tap ‘Register’.

Pay the insurance and participation fees.

Bid on the numbers of your choice. Pay the fees.

If you win the bid, you will receive an ownership certificate and receipt through SMS and email. Head to the RTA Customer Happiness Centre – Deira within 10 working days after the end of the auction, to receive your plate.

Fees :

Participation fee: Dh100

Insurance deposit: Dh5,000

Knowledge and innovation fee: Dh20

VAT: 5%

The insurance deposit will be refunded to your card within 40 calendar days. However, if you deposited a cheque to participate in the auction, you must retrieve it from the centre where you deposited the cheque.

Apply via the DubaiNow app:

You can also conduct a ‘direct purchase’ at an open auction for a special plate number through the DubaiNow app. Follow these steps:

Download the DubaiNow app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Tap ‘Services’ and navigate to the ‘Transport & Travel’ category. Tap on ‘Purchase Special Plate Number’.

View the available plates, from the catalogue provided by the RTA, and select the one you prefer.

Pay the fees.

You will receive the plate ownership certificate and receipt via email and SMS.

Where can I pick up my special plate number?

Once you have completed the process, you can head to the RTA Customer Happiness Centre – Deira to pick up your new plate.

Alternatively, you can visit a Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centre, where plate manufacturing facilities are available.

Here is the full list of locations, according to the RTA:

Aswaaq Mizher: Al Mumayaz Vehicle Testing

Al Barsha Mall: Al Mumayaz Vehicle Testing

Al Jaddaf: Wasel Vehicle Testing

Al Ruwayyah 3: Tajdeed Vehicle Testing

Al Aweer: Al Mutakamela Center

Al Qusais: Tasjeel

Barsha: Tasjeel

Al Qusais: Shamil

Al Quoz: Al Mutakamela Centre

Al Mamzar: AG Cars Vehicle Testing

Seih Shuaib: Aber Registration Vehicle Testing Centre