Taking Etihad Rail to Dubai? Add a nol day pass for Dh22 and get unlimited Metro, Tram and bus travel

UAE Guide

Add the one-day pass to your Etihad Rail booking and use a single QR code for your train and Dubai public transport journey

Dubai's Al Yalayis station (left) offers easy connectivity to public transport options in Dubai, from the Metro to the bus. Photo credit: Salem Khamis; Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Planning to take the Etihad Rail to Dubai? Whether you are travelling from Abu Dhabi or Fujairah, you can add a one-day nol pass to your Etihad booking for just AED 22, which will help you plan your onwards journey in Dubai using public transport.

The one-day pass allows commuters to switch from the Etihad Rail to Dubai’s public transport options like the Metro or bus with a single QR code, making it easier for you to reach your destination and explore the city.

Here’s all you need to know about the one-day pass and how you can plan your Dubai journey once you arrive at the Al Yalayis station.

What is the one-day pass?

The one-day pass from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gives passengers unlimited travel access to Dubai Metro, Tram or bus for the day and can be added on to your Etihad Rail ticket, removing the need to purchase a separate ticket for moving around in Dubai.

Once the pass is purchased, it is valid for 90 days, which means that you do not need to necessarily use it on the same day as as your Etihad Rail journey, and can use it on a later date, depending on your itinerary.

The pass gets activated the first time you scan the QR code at an RTA validator, which could be at the bus or the Metro. Once activated, it remains valid until midnight on the same day.

There are two one-day pass options – gold and regular. The gold pass allows you to use the first-class cabins on the Metro and Tram.

Where can I use my nol one-day pass ticket?

The pass can be used for eligible journeys across:

Dubai Metro

Dubai Tram

Dubai Bus

It, however, does not give you access to the intercity and seasonal bus routes.

How to add a one-day nol pass to your Etihad Rail booking

While booking your Etihad Rail journey, you can add on the nol one-day pass by following these steps:

Visit the ‘Etihad Rail’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, or the website www.etihadrail.ae.

Log in using your account details, if you have an existing Etihad Rail account. You can also create a new account using your mobile number, or login using your UAE PASS.

Select your one way or return journey and choose the date and time for your trip from the available timings.

Before checkout, go to ‘End-to-End Journey’ options and select ‘nol one-day pass’.

Choose your preferred pass (Gold or regular) and complete your booking.

Your Etihad Rail ticket and nol one-day pass ticket will be available through the single QR code you are given at the end of your booking. This is available within the Etihad Rail app (which you can also add to your Apple Wallet for easy access) or on your booking confirmation email.

Cost

One-day pass - Regular

Ticket: AED 20

Service fee per transaction: AED 2

Total: AED 22

One-day pass - Gold

Ticket: AED 40

Service fee per transaction: AED 2

Total: AED 42

What are my public transport options from the Dubai station?

Once you reach the Al Yalayis station in Dubai, you can either take:

the Metro – the Etihad Rail station is connected with the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, via a foot bridge; or

– the Etihad Rail station is connected with the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line, via a foot bridge; or the bus - the bus stop at the Etihad Rail station is ‘Jumeirah Golf Estate 1 – JGE’, which has a feeder bus – F38, connecting commuters to Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City.

According to the RTA, your one-day pass is valid for the calendar day of your first tap, not 24 hours. Even if you first tap your pass at an RTA validator at 11 PM, it will expire at midnight on the same day.