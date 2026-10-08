Thai food and culture in Dubai 2026: Two events to experience Thailand this November

Thai food and culture in Dubai 2026: Two events to experienc...

UAE Guide

From a monthly Thai Food Market at the Royal Thai Consulate in Umm Suqeim to the three-day Thai Select Fest at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, here's how to celebrate Thai culture in Dubai this November

The city is featuring a celebration of Thailand’s culture and food this November, so there are plenty of activities and events to pick from. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Love Thai food and culture? Grab your family and friends, and experience Thailand right here in Dubai.

The city is featuring a celebration of Thailand’s culture and food this November, so there are plenty of activities and events to pick from. Check them out below:

Thai Food Market

Every first Sunday of the month at the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Dubai, experience the aromas and flavours of authentic Thai cooking, and meet the Thai community of Dubai.

As part of their monthly winter market season, a host of vendors are offering fresh, delicious home-cooked meals, including crowd favourites like pad thai (a stir-fried noodle dish) and panang curry (coconut-based curry). You can chat away with vendors at live cooking stations, and if you’re feeling the end-of-summer heat, sip Thai tea and matcha-based beverages, as you browse the stalls.

The Thai Food Market returns on November 8. Come hungry, and come early as vendors have been known to sell out before closing time.

Here are the details:

When: Every first Sunday of the month, starting November 8, 10am to 3pm.

Where: Royal Thai Consulate-General, Dubai, Umm Suqeim 3.

Fee: Free entry

Thai Select Fest 2026

A celebration of Thai flavours, culture, creativity, and experiences is on its way, with the Thai Select Fest 2026.

Now in its third season, the Fest is a three-day celebration of everything Thailand. Enjoy live cultural performances, music and entertainment, as well as family-friendly activities celebrating Thai ‘soft power’ – food, film, fashion, fighting (Muay Thai) and festivals.

Satisfy your Thai food cravings at the Fest. The event features dozens of vendors – both established Thai restaurants, and homegrown businesses – that will have all the classics, as well as fusion food to light up your tastebuds.

Here are the details:

When: November 27 to 29, 2026, 12pm to 2am.

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Free: Free of charge