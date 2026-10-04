UAE balcony rules 2026: What you cannot store, hang or do – and fines up to Dh2,000 if you break them

UAE balcony rules 2026: What you cannot store, hang or do – ...

UAE Guide

From old furniture and clotheslines to barbecues and satellite dishes, here's what Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah municipalities prohibit on balconies and rooftops, and how much each violation costs

While decorating outdoor spaces of your home is permitted, the UAE has strict regulations about airing out laundry, and creating clutter in balconies and on rooftops. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: Think twice before dumping old furniture or unused items in your balcony – it’s a violation that carries fines of up to Dh500 in Sharjah, Dh1,500 in Dubai and Dh2,000 in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s everything you need to know about municipal rules around the usage of balconies and rooftops in the UAE.

Can I store items in my balcony?

While decorating outdoor spaces of your home is permitted, the UAE has strict regulations about airing out laundry, and creating clutter in balconies and on rooftops.

In Dubai, Executive Council Resolution No. (14) of 2015 specifically outlines penalties for “leaving, storing, placing, or hanging any goods, materials, or other items in a public place, on a house roof, or in a balcony in a manner that spoils the general appearance and aesthetics of the Emirate, or the façades and balconies of buildings”.

In Abu Dhabi, Law No. (2) of 2012 prohibits any activity that could adversely impact the appearance, cultural, architectural, or aesthetic features of public areas in the emirate, such as green spaces, walkways, buildings, marketplaces, and public roads.

In 2022, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) issued new amendments and began enforcing the rule, focusing on the storage or placement of objects on rooftops and in balconies in ways that are hazardous to public health and that compromise the aesthetic appeal of buildings.

What are the regulations around balconies?

According to the Dubai Municipality, Sharjah Municipality, and DMT, residents must adhere to the following regulations to avoid penalties for the misuse of outdoor spaces:

No barbecue grills: Cooking, barbecuing, or grilling any sort of eatables are not allowed on balconies.

Cooking, barbecuing, or grilling any sort of eatables are not allowed on balconies. No satellite dishes or antennae: Installing satellite dishes or any other type of antennae on balconies is not permitted.

Installing satellite dishes or any other type of antennae on balconies is not permitted. No storage of items: Clutter, construction materials, or disused furniture can negatively impact the city’s image, and lead to health and safety hazards, especially if you have young children in your home who may climb on such objects and risk falling.

Clutter, construction materials, or disused furniture can negatively impact the city’s image, and lead to health and safety hazards, especially if you have young children in your home who may climb on such objects and risk falling. No laundry or clotheslines: Hanging laundry on balconies is not allowed, as it detracts from the building’s appearance and poses safety risks due to falling items.

Hanging laundry on balconies is not allowed, as it detracts from the building’s appearance and poses safety risks due to falling items. No spilling water: Whether when cleaning or watering plants, spilling water from balconies is prohibited, as it can cause structural damage to buildings, and safety hazards for residents below.

Whether when cleaning or watering plants, spilling water from balconies is prohibited, as it can cause structural damage to buildings, and safety hazards for residents below. No littering: Throwing cigarette butts or scattering cigarette ash from balconies, as well as throwing waste, is strictly prohibited.

Throwing cigarette butts or scattering cigarette ash from balconies, as well as throwing waste, is strictly prohibited. No feeding birds: Feeding birds in balconies can lead to droppings and an unhygienic environment, spoiling the appearance of the building.

Feeding birds in balconies can lead to droppings and an unhygienic environment, spoiling the appearance of the building. Proper planting of greenery: Residents growing plants in balconies must ensure they follow building regulations, with planters securely placed to prevent them from falling and causing injuries or damage.

What are the fines for misusing balconies?

Penalties for violations differ based on the emirate, the size of your outdoor space, and whether it was your first time violating the rule. In general, they range from Dh250 to Dh2,000.

In Sharjah, initial fines of Dh250 to Dh500 can double if left unpaid by the date specified in the municipal citation.

In Dubai, penalties range from Dh500 to Dh1,500, depending on the type of violation and the size of your balcony.

In Abu Dhabi, the fines increase progressively, as per DMT regulations: