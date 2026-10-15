UAE Golden Visa nomination letter: What it is, who needs one and how to apply via the ICP
Most Golden Visa categories require government authority approval before your visa application can begin. Discover which categories need a nomination, what documents to prepare and how to apply online for Dh150Sanya Nayeem
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Most Golden Visa categories require a nomination or endorsement from a relevant government authority before visa processing can begin. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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