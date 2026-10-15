Home UAE Guide UAE Golden Visa nomination letter: What it is, who needs one and how to apply via the ICP

UAE Golden Visa nomination letter: What it is, who needs one and how to apply via the ICP

Most Golden Visa categories require government authority approval before your visa application can begin. Discover which categories need a nomination, what documents to prepare and how to apply online for Dh150

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 15 October 2026, 11:42 (UAE) 3 min read Share