UAE sets new salt, sugar and fat limits: How much can bread, cheese, yoghurt and snacks contain by 2030?

UAE Guide

New caps will be introduced in phases for everyday foods, with limits on sodium, total sugars and fat, and fines of up to AED500,000 for non-compliance

Earlier this year, MOHAP published the results of a national health and nutrition survey, which highlighted an overconsumption of sugar, salt and fat intake among individuals aged between 18 and 69. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pexels

Dubai: The level of salt, sugar and fat in some of the most common food products in the UAE is about to come down, as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) implements new caps on sodium, processed sugar and fat that will be implemented in phases all the way up to 2030.

On October 6, MOHAP announced that it would begin implementing a resolution that sets caps on the levels of these ingredients in selected food products across the UAE, to help support healthier food options for the community.

But why has this resolution been implemented and by how much will salt, sugar and fat be reduced in common food products? Here’s all you need to know.

Higher than recommended intake

Earlier this year, MOHAP published the results of a national health and nutrition survey, which highlighted an overconsumption of sugar, salt and fat intake among individuals aged between 18 and 69.

As per the survey, 27.3% of the population exceeded the recommended sugar intake, while 96.2% of the population exceeded the recommended sodium intake. More than half the population surveyed exceeded the recommended fat intake, while one in four people said they consumed beverages with sugar on a daily basis.

What types of food does the resolution apply to?

Locally manufactured or imported packaged foods

Food produced by establishments operating in the UAE handling these products, including free zones companies.

According to the announcement, the handling covers all stages of the food chain – production, manufacturing, preparation, processing, packaging, transport, import, storage, distribution, serving, display and sale.

The decision does not apply to food products manufactured or imported for direct export or onward export outside the UAE, unless they are traded inside the country.

New levels for key ingredients

Group 1 – These are the products that fall under the first group of products as per the resolution, for which establishments need to comply with the first phase of maximum limits within a period not exceeding nine months from the date it takes effect. They must then continue the gradual reduction to reach the final phase limits by December 31, 2030 at the latest.

Leavened bread

Sodium: 444mg/100g in the first phase; 370mg/100g by 2030

Total sugars: 6g/100g in the first phase; 5g/100g by 2030

Total fat: 8.4g/100g in the first phase; 7g/100g by 2030

Flatbread

Sodium: 384mg/100g in the first phase; 320mg/100g by 2030

Total sugars: 6g/100g in the first phase; 5g/100g by 2030

Total fat: 8.4g/100g in the first phase; 7g/100g by 2030

Sweetened milk drinks (including milk alternatives)

Total sugars: 9.6g/100g in the first phase; 8g/100g by 2030

Sweetened or flavoured yogurt or laban

Total sugars: 12g/100g in the first phase; 10g/100g by 2030

Salted crackers

Sodium: 696mg/100g in the first phase; 580mg/100g by 2030

Salted nuts and seeds

Sodium: 336mg/100g in the first phase; 280mg/100g by 2030

Pretzels

Sodium: 912mg/100g in the first phase; 760mg/100g by 2030

Extruded snacks and chips made from potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables or grains

Sodium: 564mg/100g in the first phase; 470mg/100g by 2030

Group 2: The second group of food products covers processed cheese, for which the first phase of caps must be adhered to within two years and three months from the date the decision takes effect, with the final phase of caps to be met by December 31, 2030 at the latest.

Spreadable cheese

Sodium: 864mg/100g in the first phase; 720mg/100g by 2030

Other types of processed cheese

Sodium: 1,200mg/100g in the first phase; 1,000mg/100g by 2030

How the caps will be implemented

According to MOHAP, federal and local government health authorities and relevant authorities are responsible for applying the provisions of the decision and monitoring establishments' compliance, in coordination with the ministry.

They are also required to provide the Ministry with the data and information needed for implementation, in line with the legislation in force on personal data protection and the confidentiality of information.

Fines for non-compliance

If an establishment is found to not have complied with the new caps, penalties include a warning, an administrative fine of not less than AED5,000 and not more than AED500,000, and administrative closure of the violating establishment for a period not exceeding six months or cancellation of its licence or approval in coordination with the competent licensing authority.