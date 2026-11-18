How Dubai Police protect children after cybercrimes: Hotel interviews, no uniforms and awareness in homes and schools

An investigator says drawing, games and role-play help children share what happened without extra distress

The system includes conducting interviews with children in upscale five- and seven-star hotels instead of police stations, and employing qualified female officers who use interactive methods, such as drawing, games, and simulations. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image