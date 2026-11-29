Mohammed bin Rashid on Commemoration Day: The legacy of our martyrs lives on, and we stand ready to make every sacrifice necessary to protect the UAE’s sovereignty and security
His Highness reaffirmed the UAE people’s commitment to protecting their nation’s sovereignty, security and stability, and praised the readiness and capabilities of the UAE Armed ForcesEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. File photograph
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