World’s largest free community run transforms one of Dubai’s busiest roads as the Dubai Fitness Challenge marks its 10th edition

From the early hours, thousands of participants gathered on Sheikh Zayed Road, turning one of the city’s busiest highways into a shared space for fitness and community. Families, friends, experienced athletes and first-time runners took part against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline, embracing the spirit of ‘What’s Your 30x30?’ and celebrating the joy of being active together.