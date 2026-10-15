Heavy rain shuts down Istanbul, causing flooding and 2 deaths
Severe flooding, traffic chaos and at least two deaths in Istanbul as rescuers aid stranded residents, schools close and authorities urge people to stay homeAssociated Press
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Vehicles drive along a partially flooded road during a heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (AP)
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A drone view shows damaged cars on a street after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, October 15, 2026. (Reuters)
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A drone view shows partially submerged lorries on a flooded street after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, October 15, 2026. (Reuters)