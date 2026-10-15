Home World Heavy rain shuts down Istanbul, causing flooding and 2 deaths

Heavy rain shuts down Istanbul, causing flooding and 2 deaths

Severe flooding, traffic chaos and at least two deaths in Istanbul as rescuers aid stranded residents, schools close and authorities urge people to stay home

Associated Press

Published: 15 October 2026, 15:11 (UAE) 1 min read Share

Vehicles drive along a partially flooded road during a heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (AP)

1 / 3 A drone view shows damaged cars on a street after heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey, October 15, 2026. (Reuters)