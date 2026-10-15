Home World Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s phone seized, relatives subpoenaed in criminal probe

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s phone seized, relatives subpoenaed in criminal probe

Federal probe into Rep. Ilhan Omar intensifies as authorities seize her phone and issue grand jury subpoenas to relatives over alleged immigration paperwork fraud and financial disclosures ahead of the midterm elections

Associated Press

Published: 15 October 2026, 09:46 (UAE) 2 min read Share