Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s phone seized, relatives subpoenaed in criminal probe
Federal probe into Rep. Ilhan Omar intensifies as authorities seize her phone and issue grand jury subpoenas to relatives over alleged immigration paperwork fraud and financial disclosures ahead of the midterm electionsAssociated Press
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Community members rally in support of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis. (AP)
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