India's CJP leaders detained in jail for five days
Indian court jails two Cockroach Janta Party leaders for five days after Jantar Mantar protest as opposition and youth groups demand election chief Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over voter list revisionsReuters
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Protesters react as they are detained by security personnel during a protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
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