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India's CJP leaders detained in jail for five days

Indian court jails two Cockroach Janta Party leaders for five days after Jantar Mantar protest as opposition and youth groups demand election chief Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over voter list revisions

Reuters

Published: 14 October 2026, 09:51 (UAE) 2 min read Share