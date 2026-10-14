Home World Why India’s voter-roll revision row sparked nationwide protests: All you need to know

Why India’s voter-roll revision row sparked nationwide protests: All you need to know

Opposition parties, student groups and youth activists are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a controversial voter-roll verification exercise that they say risks excluding legitimate voters

Jaya Chandran

Published: 14 October 2026, 16:19 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 18:25 (UAE) 15 min read Share