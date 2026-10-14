Why India’s voter-roll revision row sparked nationwide protests: All you need to know
Opposition parties, student groups and youth activists are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a controversial voter-roll verification exercise that they say risks excluding legitimate votersJaya Chandran
15 min read
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Opposition parties march to the Supreme Court in protest against a controversial revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest, in New Delhi, India, October 12, 2026. (Reuters)
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