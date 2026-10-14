Russell Brand trial hears allegations of sexual offences against six women
Prosecutors told a London court that the actor and comedian sexually abused six women between 1999 and 2009, allegations he deniesReuters
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British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, October 14, 2026, where he stands trial on charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009, which he denies. REUTERS
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