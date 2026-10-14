Home World Russell Brand trial hears allegations of sexual offences against six women

Russell Brand trial hears allegations of sexual offences against six women

Prosecutors told a London court that the actor and comedian sexually abused six women between 1999 and 2009, allegations he denies

Reuters

Published: 14 October 2026, 13:31 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 13:42 (UAE) 2 min read Share