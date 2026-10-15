US weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in future Iran strikes: CNN
CNN reports the US military is weighing use of GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb in potential future strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sitesReuters
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File photo for illustrative purposes only: A projectile approaches a target at an undisclosed location following strikes on Iran, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on July 12, 2026. REUTERS.
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