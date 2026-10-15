Home World US weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in future Iran strikes: CNN

US weighs use of ‘mother of all bombs’ in future Iran strikes: CNN

CNN reports the US military is weighing use of GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb in potential future strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites

Reuters

Published: 15 October 2026, 09:19 (UAE) Updated: 15 October 2026, 09:33 (UAE) 1 min read Share