Home Business Aldar buys nine Sharjah residential buildings for AED1.1 billion

Aldar buys nine Sharjah residential buildings for AED1.1 billion

The deal with Arada adds more than 1,100 homes in Aljada to Aldar’s portfolio and marks its first real estate investment in Sharjah

WAM

Published: 15 October 2026, 13:11 (UAE) 2 min read Share