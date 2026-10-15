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    Aldar buys nine Sharjah residential buildings for AED1.1 billion

    The deal with Arada adds more than 1,100 homes in Aljada to Aldar’s portfolio and marks its first real estate investment in Sharjah

    WAMWAM
    2 min read
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    The transaction marks Aldar’s first real estate investment in Sharjah and expands its develop-to-hold pipeline to AED21 billion. The deal will add more than 1,100 units to Aldar’s portfolio, with the properties scheduled to be delivered by Arada in the fourth quarter of 2029.

    The transaction marks Aldar’s first real estate investment in Sharjah and expands its develop-to-hold pipeline to AED21 billion. The deal will add more than 1,100 units to Aldar’s portfolio, with the properties scheduled to be delivered by Arada in the fourth quarter of 2029.

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