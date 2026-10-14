Dubai Customs achieves 99.3% cashless payment rate in H1 2026
The results highlight the growing impact of Dubai’s cashless strategy and the emirate’s broader digital transformation effortsEmirates247
3 min read
Share
upporting the Dubai Cashless Strategy and complementing its efforts to enhance the integration of customs services and digital payments, Dubai Customs has announced that its cashless payment transaction rate reached 99.3% of total payment transactions during the first half of 2026, compared with 99.4% in 2025 and 99.2% in 2024.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: